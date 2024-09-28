After being challenged, the Monterrey Regional Chamber of the TEPJF revoked the new regulations approved this week by the Congress of Tamaulipas controlled by Morena, within which, it imposed a requirement on the elected deputies of the next legislature to carry out the identity verification process and credentialing in order to protest, which has been called by the Opposition as an anti-Cabeza de Vaca law.

In a session last night, the Magistrates unanimously resolved to revoke the contested determinations “for the purposes specified in the execution”, regarding the JRC/398 report.

In addition, the presiding judge, Claudia Valle Aguilasocho, said that article 9 bis of the Law on the Internal Organization and Functioning of the Congress of Tamaulipas does not apply to the specific case. “In the normative portion number 1 that establishes within the three days prior to the start of the legislature, as well as the entire number three that provides ‘only legislators who have accreditation in the preceding incidents will be able to protest the law, which will be verified in person and cannot be delegated,'” he said.

Just last Tuesday the majority of Morenoist deputies, with 19 votes in favor, 3 against and 4 abstentions, approved on “fast track”, reforms and additions to the Law on the Internal Organization and Functioning of said Legislative Branch.

The above, with the purpose of establishing for the first time the identity verification process for elected representatives, prior to them protesting the law. These changes were registered in the midst of the controversy that exists over the legal situation of the elected local representative of the PAN, Ismael García Cabeza de Vaca, for whom there are allegedly open investigation folders. The brother of former Governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca did not attend this Friday at the established time to carry out the process, after the elected local deputy of National Action, Gerardo Peña Flores, who did attend revealed that they challenged this law. In this regard, the rapporteur, Judge Ernesto Camacho Ochoa, urged “moderation” and “self-containment”, in relation to the first of the issues to be discussed, that is, JRC/398, on the issue of the rules established in Congress. of Tamaulipas, for the purposes of the protest. “There are limits to which majorities can be given,” he noted, “but, stated in all its words, the exercise of government provided by the majority has limits, it has constitutional limits from my point of view.” “I ask, in an authentic, honest, real exercise of what contemporary constitutionalism is, if the majority would have the right to issue a law in which people would be deprived of their rights, without further process? If “the majority could issue a law depriving people of their rights of transit, for example of their property.” Camacho warned of the temptations to abuse power with the majorities, as in the case of Tamaulipas. “The majority can also become a tyranny,” he noted. “That is, a majority of legislators could say that finally what the citizens voted for no longer works, it no longer exists,” he criticized, “because now they can put an administrative requirement on it, no, that is not possible, that is not possible and “They are issues that have to be seen like the present matter with the urgency that they have, with the urgency that it deserves and with the meaning that I am proposing, which is to render this type of regulations ineffective.” During his speech, Valle, who voted in favor of the presentation, criticized that a normative portion of article 9 bis of said law unduly conditions the taking of protest of the elected deputies, to them previously carrying out an administrative, accreditation and registration procedure. credentialization, as carried out this Friday by the Congress of Tamaulipas. “Imagine that if you do not have the credential of an elected representative you cannot take a protest,” he mentioned, “then, if I have been appointed, well I have not been appointed, if I win the election, I have my proof of majority, if I am “elected deputy and for some reason I cannot get the credentials before taking the protest, I do not have the right to take the protest, this is an administrative procedure, it would de facto annul the effect of the majority vote.” “Bis a bis a credential against a victory by votes, has no correspondence in specific weight of effect,” he asserted, “it is absolutely clear and forcefully unconstitutional, defining by a homemade, administrative, domestic and bureaucratic procedure, is absurd and is an excess: it is.”