ANDl Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TEPJF) has received from the National Electoral Institute (INE) the latest records of district counts of the presidential election of the 2023-2024 Federal Electoral Process.

This crucial step will allow the Superior Chamber of the TEPJF to carry out the final vote count and issue the declaration of validity of the election.

The presiding judge of the Superior Chamber of the TEPJF, Mónica Soto Fregoso, highlighted the transparency and solidity of Mexican democratic institutions, ensuring that the means of challenge presented do not weaken the electoral system.

“Our country can tell the world that Mexico has solid and transparent democratic institutions,” said Soto Fregoso.

In the protocol act, the president of the General Council of the INE, Guadalupe Taddei Zavala, accompanied by electoral advisors, reaffirmed confidence in the electoral process, pointing out that the resolutions of the Superior Chamber are consultable and open to public scrutiny.

Taddei Zavala emphasized that the correct delivery of the files ensures that the TEPJF can carry out its functions with complete and accurate information, guaranteeing a complete and transparent electoral process.

Review and validation process

The delivery of the files to the TEPJF is a fundamental step to validate the presidential election. The files contain detailed information on the district counts, which will be carefully reviewed to resolve any challenges and declare the validity of the election.

Soto Fregoso stressed that the technical capabilities of the TEPJF operate in a timely and effective manner, ensuring that each means of challenge is attended to with the necessary legal rigor.

The presiding judge assured that the decisions of the jurisdictional authority will always be in strict accordance with the Constitution and the laws.

Collaboration between the INE and the TEPJF

Taddei Zavala said that the collaboration between the INE and the TEPJF is an example of the institutional solidity of Mexican democracy, since both organizations, independent in their functions, work together to ensure that each stage of the electoral process is carried out. with the highest standards of integrity and transparency.