The Electoral Court has given the green light for politicians facing criminal charges to be sworn in as deputies or senators.

On the list is Javier Corral, accused by the Chihuahua government of diverting 98 million pesos from a contract related to the restructuring of public debt.

The PAN asked the Superior Court to declare him ineligible, as he has an arrest warrant and is considered a fugitive from justice. However, the judges unanimously stated that this is not confirmed, and his place as a plurinominal senator is maintained.

“The appellant is not right in his claim that the said person is ineligible, because the second necessary condition, being removed from justice, is not met in order to consider that he is suspended from his political-electoral rights.

“From the evidence in the file, it is possible to maintain that the accused person is available, so he is not fleeing from the action of justice, or from any measure of authority,” he added. Meanwhile, Morena asked not to approve the PAN member Ricardo Anaya, accused by the Attorney General’s Office of receiving bribes from Emilio Lozoya to approve the energy reform in the six-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto. The former presidential candidate returned to the country a few days ago after going into self-exile in August 2021 for fear of being arrested. “The grievance regarding Ricardo Anaya being a fugitive from justice is considered ineffective, because, in the case, the reflective effectiveness of res judicata operates, derived from the pronouncement already made by this Superior Chamber. “The appellant does not present concrete arguments to support his claim regarding the alleged situation of fugitive from justice, nor does he provide elements other than those that were the subject of analysis in which it could be demonstrated that his legal situation has changed,” he noted. In its complaint, Morena assured that he did not meet the effective residence requirement, but the Court assured that it is proven that he is originally from the State of Mexico. Unanimously, the magistrates also endorsed that the leader of Movimiento Ciudadano in Nuevo León, Miguel Ángel Sánchez Rivera, be sworn in as a plurinominal federal deputy. The emecista is accused of covering up the intentional homicide of a minor in 2022, at the Febriles shelter, when he was director of the state DIF. In its challenge, the PRI claimed that he had an arrest warrant and was a fugitive from justice, in addition to having a sentence for political gender violence against a councilwoman from his own party. “The appellant did not prove the existence of an arrest warrant against the candidate who claims he is ineligible and, therefore, that he is a fugitive from justice, since he did not provide any element to support his challenge; elements necessary to rule on the candidate’s eligibility,” determined the Court. Morena had also challenged Lily Téllez’s senate seat, for allegedly lacking an honest way of life, however, the magistrates also declared this unfounded. The Court had also received twenty challenges against candidates who won, through the plurinominal route, seats to represent a sector, but accused them of simulation. However, the magistrates also declared their complaints inadmissible.