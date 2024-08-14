Mexico City.- The Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation declared Claudia Sheinbaum president-elect of Mexico.

“Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo is hereby declared the first elected president of the United Mexican States to serve from October 1, 2024 to September 30, 2030,” the approved ruling states.

Therefore, it is ordered that this Chamber deliver to him this Thursday at noon the certificate of majority and validity, having won with 35 million 924 thousand 519 votes, 59.76 percent of the total votes cast.

The ruling on the validity and qualification of the presidential election states that, despite the accusations of irregularities, the contest is valid, considering that there are elements to consider that it was free, authentic and periodic.

“Furthermore, it complies with the principles that govern the State’s function of organizing elections: certainty, legality, independence, impartiality, maximum publicity and objectivity.

“In order to reach this conclusion, (the Court) verified that the acts prior to the beginning of the electoral process, those preparatory to the election and the election day, were carried out under the constitutional principles mentioned, some because, not having been challenged, they enjoy the presumption of legality, others because they were challenged and confirmed by this Superior Court recognizing their legality and constitutionality, and in the case of those that were revoked by considering them illegal, it was with the purpose of restoring the violated legal order,” the sentence indicates.

The judges celebrated the fact that Sheinbaum is the first woman to become president of Mexico and that the transition took place in a state of social and political tranquility.

However, the electoral judges were once again divided into two groups when discussing the fairness of the contest.

Janine Otálora and Reyes Rodríguez stated that although the decision of the Mexicans to elect Sheinbaum as president of Mexico was contended, the process was marked by irregularities that must be corrected in future processes.

For example, Otálora explained, the contest started many months in advance with internal processes of the parties that were clearly a “fraud of the law,” and both the Electoral Court and INE had to issue rules, despite the fact that what the politicians did was illegal.

This is in reference to the fact that Morena invented the position of “Coordinator of the Defense of the Fourth Transformation” to elect Sheinbaum as a candidate outside the legal deadlines, and which the Opposition later copied.

He also stated that it cannot be a clean election because the intervention of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in at least 50 morning conferences to position his candidate and party was confirmed.

“I leave this question as a reflection. Is organized crime an autonomous author or is it a collaborator? The consequences of this are evident. More than 7 thousand people who aspired to or were holders of a candidacy resigned from their political participation due to threats and these were completed with the murder of nearly 40 candidates. Even in the times in which we have recognized the existence of political violence based on gender, ignoring this statement on violence in the process makes invisible that of these resignations 57 percent were women,” said Otálora.

In support, Rodriguez celebrated that it was a peaceful and convincing election, however, he insisted that they must be aware that this process demonstrated that the electoral system must be modified, mainly constitutional article 134, on the neutrality of the governors.

“We are judges, not alchemists,” he said after calling for a realistic stance on what happened in the election, as he said that a Pandora’s box of violations of the electoral law had been opened.

Meanwhile, Mónica Soto, Claudia Valle, Felipe de la Mata and Felipe Fuentes focused their messages on the fact that for the first time a woman became president, and the votes she obtained. In addition to defending the position that, despite accusations of irregularities, it was a clean election.

“Each allegation has been thoroughly analyzed to determine its validity and whether there was sufficient evidence to change the election result or not.

“The lack of conclusive evidence in the challenges presented reinforces our conviction that the election was genuine and that the results faithfully reflect the will of the citizens,” Fuentes said.

Soto acknowledged Xóchitl Gálvez for participating in the electoral contest, as she contributed to the participation of women.

“Today, we can all be confident that the electoral authorities have fulfilled our mission of ensuring certainty in the election results and guaranteeing respect for the decision taken at the polls on June 2.

“We are pleased to note that the federal electoral process was carried out in accordance with democratic standards of electoral integrity, but we must also recognize that we can also aspire to better standards for our beloved democracy,” Soto concluded the session.

While the magistrates declared the validity of the election, outside the electoral body, about twenty people called them traitors for not questioning President López Obrador’s interference.