Chilpancingo, Mexico.- The Electoral Court has formally begun the decision-making process for the presidential election, and the draft ruling is expected to be available on July 24.

The judges, Felipe de la Mata and Felipe Fuentes, in charge of preparing the sentence, considered that the decision of the Superior Court could be given before August 15, and not until September 6.

They warned that until this happens, Claudia Sheinbaum cannot be considered president-elect.

The first and only hearing to present evidence took place at the Electoral Tribunal facilities. The former presidential candidate, Xóchitl Gálvez, and the representatives of the PAN, PRI and PRD did not attend, since, they stated, they had already presented the evidence in their appeals.

The senator argued that she did not attend because she was not notified in time, as she was in Jalisco.

“The Court violates its own agreements to qualify the presidential election. The Court had determined to enable a microsite to upload all the information related to the challenges and once enabled, 20 days later, the evidence would be presented. However, I was summoned from one day to the next without the agreement being fulfilled.

“Let it be clear: I will not condone the illegalities of a body obliged to act with the utmost responsibility,” he said, and reported that he had requested a new hearing.

At this session, around twenty secretaries of study and account organized and certified the evidence, including the internet links, in order to corroborate their existence and content.

Then comes the stage of “hearsay arguments,” in which Gálvez and the parties can request an audience to present their appeals and highlight or emphasize their arguments.

The agreement under which the Commission in charge of the project operates establishes that the hearings will be public, and will only be held if the interested parties request them in writing.

Fuentes reported that they have 20 tables for analyzing the evidence and speeding it up.

“(July 24) is the date we have, regardless of the possibility of some events that could alter it, but so far that is the schedule that the Commission itself has planned,” he said.

De la Mata clarified that the project could be delivered to his peers on that day for analysis, and even made transparent on the microsite.

“Once the project is online and circulated among colleagues, we will have at least a week or two to vote on it, but that will be decided by the Chamber and not by the Commission, but we want to have the project relatively quickly,” he explained.

Maximum transparency?

On June 19, the judges announced the creation of a microsite that would make transparent the challenges, the agenda of the Commission in charge of the ruling, hearings and other information on the qualification of the election.

However, the site was only unveiled this Saturday, in breach of its own agreement for maximum publicity. The Commission’s operating agreement has not even been published in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

The document establishes dates for the launch of this microsite, which were also not met.

“The hearing must take place within twenty calendar days following the entry into force of this agreement,” states the agreement on the presentation of evidence.

Its publication also impacts the presentation of documents and hearings by citizens, experts and institutions that want to comment on the election, since they were given 15 days after publication in the DOF, which has not happened, but the analysis has already begun.

De la Mata reported that so far they have received only one “Amicus Curiae” brief from human rights professor Eduardo de Jesús Castellanos Hernández, who in his 23-page complaint claims that the June 2 election was a fraud.

“There was electoral fraud committed jointly by the federal and local executive powers of our country; their respective legislative majorities; the ruling hegemonic political party, Morena; the authorities of the National Electoral Institute and the local public electoral bodies.

“This is an electoral fraud that will surely be declared constitutionally and legally valid in the coming days by the corresponding electoral authorities in their respective areas of competence,” he said.

She demands that the magistrates not allow the “permanent” illegal, abusive and extraordinary use of resources and public personnel from the federal and local governments emanating from Morena to support not only Claudia Sheinbaum, but also other candidates.

De la Mata and Fuentes argued that the microsite was delayed because they have uploaded documents that are “up to 3,000 pages long,” but they insisted that, for the first time, the entire process will be transparent.