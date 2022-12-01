Some months ago, Tepha Loza confirmed that he ended his mediatic romance with the footballer Sergio Pena and declared herself single again. When everything seemed to indicate that the young woman had taken time to reflect on her life and rethink her emotions, a report by Magaly Medina reported that the former reality girl’s heart already had an owner.

It was businessman Mario Neumann, who is several years older than her; However, this detail does not seem to matter to Melissa Loza’s sister, as recent revelations from her close circle indicate that her love affair would be going from strength to strength, so much so that they would have made the decision to live together.

Does Tepha Loza already live with her new love?

Willax’s entertainment program “A day at the mall” was shown through an Instagram story note from Tepha Loza’s roommate. In the Instagram question box, an Internet user asked him the question: “You no longer live with Tepha?”.

To which the influencer replied: “ abandoned me for love ”, implying that the former member of “This is war” would be living with her new partner.

Tepha Loza defends her new relationship with a businessman

After officially introducing her partner by sharing a video of romantic landscapes in the company of Mario Neumann, Tepha Loza received some questions from her followers, who advised her to take her new relationship calmly, since not even four years have passed. months since her romance with Sergio Peña ended.

“I’m glad that at least the guy takes you places and doesn’t get embarrassed or hide from being filmed with you!! Be happy, but do things thinking, “was the message left by an Internet user on his platforms.

“I know this is a constructive comment and I appreciate it, but there is no rule or law for love. (Mario) There’s no reason to be ashamed, I’m a normal human being hahaha, “replied the influencer.

Tepha Loza and Mario Neumann made their romance public on social networks.

