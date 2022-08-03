Love is over. Many were surprised by the separation of Tepha Loza and Sergio Peña, since, until a few weeks ago, they shouted their love from the rooftops. However, a request from the footballer would have triggered the estrangement between the two, according to “On everyone’s lips”.

What did Sergio Peña ask Tepha Loza?

Amid the comments about the sudden break between Tepha Loza and Sergio Peña, Tula Rodríguez explained that this situation would have been generated because the footballer He proposed to the model to move to Sweden with him, but she did not accept.

As he mentioned, the reality girl had not planned to leave her life in Peru and Sergio was not going to lose his opportunity to continue his career abroad.

“I tell you that when we talked, I don’t know if I’m being infidel, but he actually asked her to come (to Sweden)… she works here, she has a good job, her life is made here. It’s not about throwing everything away (…) but she can’t test if you don’t know exactly if you’ll be okay. He was finally not going to stop playing soccer,” she recounted.

How were the rumors of the breakup of Sergio Peña and Tepha Loza born?

It was the program “Magaly TV, the firm” that assured that Sergio Peña had traveled to Peru, but had not seen Tepha Loza despite the fact that they had a long-distance relationship.

Then it came to light that the Peruvian soccer player and the model stopped following each other on Instagram. This in the midst of the alleged hints that both would have been launched in their publications.

Rumors of the end of the romance between Tepha Loza and Sergio Peña increase. Photo: Tepha Loza/Sergio Peña/Instagram

Sergio Peña has fun without Tepha Loza

The “Instarándula” portal was in charge of showing all the evidence that Sergio Pena Y Tepha Loza they would have decided to go their separate ways after dating for a few months.

In the images presented by Samuel Suárez, the athlete can be seen having fun with two girls, who sing at the top of their lungs “Mamiii”, the latest song by Becky G and Karol G. He also exposed Peña, since the player was the one who uploaded a few clips to his Instagram profile, but minutes later he decided to delete them.