Is love over? Tepha Loza Y Sergio Pena They continue to be the center of attention, after strong rumors appeared that the soccer player and the member of “This is war” would have ended their romance. With the latest publication of the model, Melissa Loza’s younger sister would have made it clear that her heart is busy and happy.

Did Tepha Loza say goodbye to Sergio Peña?

Tepha Loza He surprised his millions of followers on social networks by uploading a photo accompanied by a young man who does not belong to the world of entertainment. In the snapshot, you can read a short but forceful message in which it is implied that he is very happy.

“Love of my life, one in passing. I love you”, wrote the competitor of “This is war”. What was most surprising about this image is that it was released in the midst of the controversy that sparked the distance between her and the soccer player Sergio Peña in networks.

The model could have a new love. Photo: Tepha Loza/ Instagram

Let us remember that the athlete caused a stir after publishing a message from which many concluded it was the end of a romance. “I feel that you were the love of my life, but we never had a goodbye. Tell me if you are coming or I am going, that cannot happen today, ”said the text that disappeared from the platforms of the Peruvian team.

Did Tepha respond to this message from Peña?

After Sergio Pena will release this emotional message on their social networks, Tepha Loza was also present on the same channels. From his accounts, he shared a reflection that, although it does not respond directly to what the player said, raised suspicions of a possible breakup:

“Sometimes we blame life for every bad situation that happens to us, living in a perfect world, but if we are the one who c… We complicate our lives, let’s be happy with what we have, even if it’s little, and enjoy who we have next to us”.