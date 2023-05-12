Tired of the rumours! Tepha Loza She did not remain silent in the face of the wave of speculation announcing her commitment to Mario Neumann. It all started with a photo that she shared with her model on her Instagram, in which she wore her nails and a luxurious ring. Many thought it would be an engagement ring. Faced with this, the member of the reality show “This is war” did not hesitate to clarify the issue and rule out that she has marriage plans with her partner.

“I don’t know when I got engaged. Where is the diamond that I don’t see it? (…) some of the media and Google cannot be taken seriously because they release news just to release it. They don’t even investigate well, “he said in a video that he shared on his social network. In a recent interview for “America Today”, Tepha Loza she made it clear that the ring she wore was bought for herself.

Tepha Loza reveals that she is still estranged from her sister Melissa

In interview withMario IrivarrenandFabianne Hayashida for the podcast “Com FM”, Tepha Lozarevealed that she keeps her distance from her sister Melissa Loza. The model explained that, despite having had a public reconciliation in front of the reality cameras “This is war” in September 2021, she only communicates with the popular “Goddess” for special dates. “We started to create a relationship again, but it stayed there too,” said the influencers peruvian.

Tepha Loza admits distance from her sister Melissa. Photo: composition LR / Instagram

Tepha Loza rules out engagement to Mario Neumann after wearing expensive ring

