Tepha Loza He returned to This is War after several months since his last participation in the program. The entry of the competitor generated surprise due to the statements she gave, in which she hinted at preferences for her sister.

The model became the first reinforcement that was announced in the program during the broadcast of this May 11. The production team indicated that the identity of a new person who will join the cast in the coming days has yet to be revealed.

The new income of EEG He took the microphone and said that at first he did not consider returning to the América Televisión reality show.

“I’m happy to be here. I did not think I would be there again, but they gave me the opportunity and I accepted it. I did not think to return, really, but here anything can happen ”, said Tepha Loza.

In the same way, he referred to the alleged enmity he has with Melissa Loza, who is currently part of the ‘warriors’ team. As he commented, he will only focus on competing and not on airing private issues.

“Here, everything is professional, I have come to compete. The personal aside and demonstrate what I have always shown in competition “ , he specified.

The influencer was welcomed by the hosts of This is war, who could not deny the commitment and potential that he demonstrated during his previous participation in the competition.

The Court communicated during the program that the sisters could go head-to-head on some of the circuits and even in the grand finale of the season.

This is war, latest news:

