After being estranged for six long years, during the This is War program on September 22, in full live transmission while making contact with the participant Elías Montalvo -who was in a medical center-, a reconciliation hug was witnessed between Melissa Loza and Sphefanny Loza .

After turning the page, Tepha Loza told the cameras of America shows that his relationship with his sister Melissa is prosperous and they are more united than ever. In addition, He stressed that he hopes to meet his niece soon.

Because of this, the participant of This is war Spheffany Loza was asked by one of her followers through her Instagram account if this meeting had already taken place: “Have you already met your last little niece Erika?”

YOU CAN SEE: Alejandra Baigorria: EEG producer cried with reconciliation of Melissa and Tepha loza

Tepha Loza says that she hopes to meet her niece soon. Photo: Instagram

“ Still, but I hope it’s soon. I am looking forward to that moment “, answered.

Moments later, another user asked the reality girl how “it was the feeling of being able to hug again” her older sister. To which Tepha replied: “The most beautiful”.

Tepha Loza shares an emotional photo with her sister Melissa Loza. Photo: Instagram

Melissa Loza and Tepha Loza record choreography for TikTok after reconciling on EEG

The Loza duo was more united than ever and evidenced it on the social network TikTok, where both members of EEG showed off dancing to the songs “Agüita de coco” and “In da getto”, by J Balvin.

YOU CAN SEE: Tepha Loza happy after reconciliation with Melissa Loza in EEG: “We are united”

These short clips were later shared on their Instagram stories.