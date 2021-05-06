‘Tepha’ Earthenware was consulted about the party in Cieneguilla where Yahaira Plasencia, Pancho Rodríguez and other guests were detained. However, the model referred to the closeness of her ex-partner with the sauce boat.

The Love and Fire program contacted Melissa Loza’s sister by phone to find out about her discharges. The young woman was surprised to say that the Chilean and the interpreter of “And I told him no” are dating, and assured that she wishes them well.

The reporter asked ‘Tepha’ Loza if it was true that Pancho Rodríguez Y Yahaira Plascencia they had more than friendship. Given this, the former reality girl pointed out the following: “Yes Yes Yes. Why am I going to lie to you, yes I know (that they are dating)”.

“I wish him the best (to Pancho Rodríguez) whoever he is with, whatever he does. No hard feelings, no hard feelings, nothing”, He added.

About the party in which the members of This is War participated, violating biosecurity regulations. ‘Tepha’ Loza pointed out that her ex-partner is already an adult and knows what he’s doing.

“He is already a great person, he knows what is good, what is bad for him, if he is correct or not and is at the age that he does not have to be influenced, let himself be influenced by anyone,” he said.

Likewise, Melissa Loza’s sister regretted that so far people are not aware of how dangerous the coronavirus is and that they continue to expose themselves at clandestine parties.

“I think they will not become aware of the situation until it is the turn of one of their relatives. I’ve already had it firsthand with my grandmother, with my brother and it’s terrible ”, added ‘Tepha’ Loza.

