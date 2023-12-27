Nothing was kept silent.Tepha Lozagave a revealing interview to Giancarlo Cossio in which she spoke about various aspects of her life, including her romances with various showbiz characters, one of them, the warrior Pancho Rodríguez. Her relationship with the Chilean singer was also marked by controversy and now the model has revealed one of the reasons for her separation. What did she say? Find out in the following note.

What did Tepha Loza say about Pancho Rodríguez?

Tepha Loza decided to open her heart and tell unknown aspects of her personal life. In part of her story, she referred to Pancho Rodríguez, who was her boyfriend for five years. The model made it clear that her relationship with the Chilean did not end well and she even referred to him as 'the aforementioned' or 'the unmentionable'.

“God takes you out and puts the right people in your life… I don't want to elaborate out of respect for my current partner, but it's better to stay with what you saw. I know what really happened, because many times, people judge by what you see on television and not because of what really happened… I left with a clear conscience, I did things well and left it there,” stated Melissa Loza's sister.

Did Pancho Rodríguez cheat on Tepha Loza?

Although, at first, Tepha Loza did not want to give many details about her failed relationship with Pancho Rodríguez, when Giancarlo Cossio asked her if the Chilean had been unfaithful to her, the model accepted that it had happened. “Yes, it turned me around“, admitted the former warrior.

What did Tepha Loza say about her romance with Sergio Peña?

Tepha Loza spoke for the first time about her failed relationship with Sergio Peña, who in a recent interview minimized his romantic relationship with the former reality girl, ensuring that he had nothing serious with her.

“If I spoke the truth and showed proof of everything… But I won't speak because it will be a ping-pong, he will want to answer, it seems that he is enjoying show business. I think they are all cut from the same cloth. I feel like they respond and act the same. I had sworn that I would never be with a soccer player because everyone says everything to each other… everyone goes with everyone, it's crazy. Yes, I have received strong comments from several people, I imagine they are like that,” declared the 'ex-warrior'.

