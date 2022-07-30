Tepha Loza, who suffered a serious injury in “This is war”, shared a publication on social networks in which he appears in a wheelchair, on July 29, and caused concern among all his followers.

However, in said snapshot, she appears accompanied by a mysterious heartthrob, with whom she has already been shown in recent days, and took the opportunity to send a message that would be a hint to Sergio Peña, after rumors of their breakup.

What was Tepha Loza’s message?

The member of “This is war” shared an Instagram story in which she is seen in a wheelchair, very well accompanied, and puts the following caption: “If they don’t love you like that, it’s not there” , which could be addressed to Sergio Peña. In this way, rumors of a possible separation grow.

Publication of Tepha Loza Photo: Instagram

Tepha Loza and Sergio Peña stopped following each other on social networks

As expected, the couple’s followers are pending their actions on social networks. Therefore, they did not miss the opportunity to disclose that both stopped following each other on Instagram.

As can be seen in the following images, none of them have been added to Instagram, so they would have avoided having contact or knowing the other’s day-to-day life through this application.

Tepha Loza and Sergio Peña stop following each other on Instagram. Photo: Instagram

Tepha Loza and Sergio Peña stop following each other on Instagram. Photo: Instagram

Sergio Peña deleted message on networks

The production of Magaly Medina managed to capture the message that Sergio Peña uploaded to his social networks, minutes before he deleted it. This letter caused great surprise.

“I feel that you were the love of my life, but we never had a goodbye. Tell me if you come or I go, that cannot happen after today”.

Sergio Peña falls out of party without Tepha Loza

The “Instarándula” portal was in charge of showing all the evidence that Sergio Pena Y Tepha Loza they would have decided to go their separate ways after dating for a few months.

In the images presented by Samuel Suárez, the athlete can be seen having fun with two girls, who sing at the top of their lungs “Mamiii”, the latest song by Becky G and Karol G. He also exposed Peña, since the player was the one who uploaded a few clips to his Instagram profile, but minutes later he decided to delete them.

Does Tepha Loza have a new love?

Tepha Loza He surprised everyone by uploading a photo accompanied by a young man who does not belong to the world of entertainment. In the snapshot, you can read a short but forceful message in which it is implied that he is very happy.

“Love of my life, one in passing. I love you”, wrote the competitor of “This is war”. What was most surprising about this image is that it was released in the midst of the controversy that sparked the distance between her and the soccer player Sergio Peña in networks.