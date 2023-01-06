Teofilo Gutierrez He left Deportivo Cali after a campaign with many ups and downs. He just arrived, he touched the sky with his hands to get the tenth star with the sugar bowls. But then he had to live a year to forget, in which, even, the team was badly off at some point for relegation.

Teo did not renew with Cali and, at 37, he is still one of the most attractive names for the local market. Many fans of Junior they dreamed of his return.

However, the maximum shareholder of the Junior, Fuad Char, came down from the cloud to those who were asking for a new stage for Gutiérrez at the club. “We have touched on the subject of Teófilo, but unfortunately he does not fit into this team,” he said.

Teófilo Gutiérrez, for now, would not return to Junior.

While Junior rejects it, other clubs like Atlético Bucaramanga have been interested, but have never submitted an offer.

The big one who would be interested in Teo Gutiérrez

In this way, after nothing in particular, his destination would be in another historic part of Colombia and his next home would be Bogotá, because Santa Fe Independent would have made a formal offer for Teófilo Gutiérrez.

“From Santa Fe they answered me that just as they did with Estupiñán and Carlos Sánchez, we made offers, but we have not received an answer,” commented the journalist Alexis Rodríguez.

In the same way, the goalkeeper ‘Chipi Chipi’ Castillo del Pereira, is also of interest to Santa Fe, but no details are known if the player would be willing to reach the cardinal team.

Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda / EL TIEMPO

At the moment, the arrival of Teófilo Gutiérrez in Santa Fe is unknown and the player has not yet defined where he will continue his sports career after ending his relationship with Cali.

It must be remembered that Santa Fe began the preseason with several category reinforcements such as Fabián Sambueza, Christian Marrugo, among others.

SPORTS

With Soccerred