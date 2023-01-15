Sunday, January 15, 2023
Teófilo Gutiérrez winks at Junior and later regrets it

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 15, 2023
in Sports
close

Teofilo Gutierrez

Teófilo Gutiérrez, Junior striker.

Photo:

Vanexa Romero/ ETCE

Teófilo Gutiérrez, forward of the Junior.

After the hiring of Juan Fernando Quintero, Teo sent a message that he later deleted.

Junior from Barranquilla revolutionized the Colombian soccer transfer market with the hiring of Juan Fernando Quintero, who did not renew his contract with River Plate and took the opportunity to negotiate and return to play in the country.

Carlos Bacca He was in charge of announcing the signing of Quintero on social networks and, in the middle of a live broadcast on Instagram, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, today at Juventus, was encouraged to ask for a clue to go to Junior.

“The doors are open here. We are talking with the bosses and if they want to come, they do all the ways to do it. The important thing is that they want to come, just like Juanfer had”, said Bacca.

In the midst of this scenario, another player was encouraged to ask for a clue, but later, apparently, he regretted it. He is an old acquaintance of the Junior fans, Teófilo Gutiérrez.

Teo’s message that he later deleted from the networks

At the age of 37, Teo parted ways with Deportivo Cali and his future has not yet been defined. Versions of social networks link him to a possibility of reaching Santa Fe and he even made some flirtations with América de Cali.

This Saturday, Teófilo published a story on Instagram, in which Junior’s shirt with number 29 and Teo’s name is seen and asked if they wanted him to return to the team, with a survey.

The player, shortly after, deleted the story. Is it feasible for him to come back? Fuad Char, the team’s top shareholder, was asked about the issue on Friday, shortly after announcing the arrangement with Juan Fernando Quintero. He didn’t answer anything and just laughed.

SPORTS

More sports news

