Did you think you'd seen it all this year? Well no, and we have to thank that Junior from Barranquilla, who thinks about 2024, his centenary year, who wants to celebrate big with a team at the level of the Copa Libertadores.

The champion of the second half of the 2023 League would put together one of those lethal attacking tridents that in the past left very nice memories.

As reported by the Snail VBar, The luxury addition that would make is nothing less than Teófilo Gutiérrez, who at 38 years old would have everything ready to return to the Tiburón team, largely because it would have been a request from the champion coach himself, Arturo Reyes.

In this way, Teófilo would join his former teammates Carlos Bacca and Yimmi Chará, precisely in the Barranquilla club, in what is already being called the 'Ba-Cha-Teo'.

Before the League was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Junior reached an agreement to renew Teófilo Gutiérrez's contract for one more year. Teo arrived in 2017 and had signed for three years. It is not yet known whether he will continue in Junior is Carmelo Valencia, since his contract expires on June 30.

It is worth remembering that Teófilo left Junior in 2021 and at the time he was the largest shareholder himself, Fuad Charwho made the decision and assured that he would not return.

Even so, the fans do not forget that they won five titles, two Leagues (2018-II and 2019-I), two Superleagues (2019 and 2020) and one Colombia Cup (2017).

Teo went to Deportivo Cali in 2021 and was crowned champion, causing fans to beg for mercy and repatriate him. It didn't happen. And 2023 has not been particularly promising, as the veteran attacker went through Bucaramanga without success and again through Cali, a team that let him go and now has him as a free agent on the market. Will there be forgiveness and forgetting in his case? That is what we will have to see in the coming days.

Teófilo Gutiérrez, Junior forward.

With information from Futbolred.

