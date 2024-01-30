Junior from Barranquilla He confirmed this Tuesday that he will not take the forward into account Teofilo Gutierrez for this tournament.

“We have learned from the media of the interest that Teófilo Gutiérrez would have in reaching Junior, but we have not had any contact with the player and his representatives,” the team said.

“Let us reiterate that the hiring for this semester has ended, without Teófilo Gutiérrez being considered,” says the official statement.

And he added: “The base team that won the title and the new hires has been working since January 5, is already participating in the scheduled competitions, has reasonably covered each position with the players who adapted to the sports planning and economic possibilities. , for all of which to date the linkage stage is closed.”

Teo's response

After this refusal by Junior and closing the door to a return, Teófilo Gutiérrez immediately spoke out through his social networks, where he left a message.

Teo appears in a photo in which he kisses the shield of his beloved coastal team and added the caption: “Thank you my beloved team.”

Teo left his message in an Instagram story, in which he also played a romantic song by the artist Jerry Rivera: 'Love like Ours'.

