TEophilus Gutierrez received terrible news this Monday after the friendly match between his team, Real Cartagena, against Deportivo Cali. The striker will miss a good part of the second half of the year.

The 39-year-old forward saw minutes in the 1-0 victory against his former team Deportivo Cali in the stadium Jaime Moron. Teo was seen very happy after the victory in the preparatory game and gave hints about his future.

Teofilo Gutierrez and Jose Caldera Photo:Taken from Win Sports Share

Teo got injured

Regarding the question of a possible retirement this year, the player said: “I think so, I am tired, I need to rest, but I have a very big commitment, which is to promote the team and with the help of the mayor we can bring joy to the people of Cartagena, who have really lived up to expectations,” he stated to several media outlets in Cartagena.

When it seemed that everything was happiness in the life of Teothe worst was confirmed. The player born in The Chinese little girl He suffered a fracture in his tibia, his doctor confirmed in a conversation with Caracol Radio.

According to the specialist’s information, Gutierrez He suffered a non-displaced fracture of the tibial malleolus and could miss more than half of the Torneo de Ascensión season. The forward will have to rest for between 3 and 5 months.

Teofilo Gutierrez He will have to undergo further medical tests to determine the severity of the injury, which does not look good at all. He could even miss the entire second division tournament with Real Cartagena.

Since signing for the Cartagena team, Teófilo Gutiérrez has scored just two goals – one against Real Santander and the other vs. Barranquilla FC – in 16 matches in the Colombian second division.

HAROLD YEPES

