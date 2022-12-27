Teófilo Gutiérrez is no longer with Deportivo Cali

Deportivo Cali confirmed this Tuesday, through his social networks, the departure of the striker Teofilo Gutierrez, After a year and a half at the club,

Teo, 37, arrived at the sugar club in mid-2021 and was a key man for the team then led by the Venezuelan Rafael Dudamel to obtain the tenth star.

📃 [Comunicado oficial] Deportivo Cali and Teófilo Gutiérrez reached an agreement for the termination of his contract. We appreciate your dedication and professionalism in obtaining the tenth star and we wish you success in your professional and personal future. pic.twitter.com/iF6Vrj7rwu – Deportivo Cali (@AsoDeporCali) December 27, 2022

Teofilo Gutierrez at Deportivo Cali
Photo: Taken from @AsoDeporCali

However, Cali had an unforgettable 2022: it was penultimate in the first semester and finished 18th in the second tournament. In the Copa Libertadores, they did not make it past the group stage and fell to the South American Cup, where Melgar, from Peru, eliminated them in the round of 16.

Cali also failed in the Copa Colombia, in which he entered directly in the round of 16, a phase in which he was eliminated by Fortaleza, a team from B.

Teo’s figures with Deportivo Cali

Gutiérrez played 65 games for Cali, counting all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing 12 assists.

According to the statement issued by the club, the link was broken by mutual agreement. Now, press rumors link him to a possible return to Junior de Barranquilla.

SPORTS