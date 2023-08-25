Teófilo Gutiérrez does not learn: this was his expulsion in Cali vs. millionaires video

If something has been missing in the match between Deportivo Cali and Millonarios, on date 7 of the 2023-II League, it is football. Instead, there have been plenty of kicks and disputed plays.

In the midst of this context, a repeated protagonist appeared at the time of an expulsion. This is Teófilo Gutiérrez, who played an acceptable game, but once again left his team with ten players.

The action occurred in the 69th minute: Teo went to fight for a ball in a corner with Jorge Arias, a Millonarios defender. The visiting player fell to the ground and Gutiérrez couldn’t think of anything better than to step on him.

Despite being close to the action, neither the central referee, Diego Escalante, with a terrible job, nor the Oriental assistant, Kevin Agámez, considered that the play was an expulsion.

He had to call the VAR to Escalante to notify him of the action. The center-back saw the play on the screen and proceeded to send off Teo.

It was Teo’s fourth expulsion with the Cali shirt in the League and the eleventh in Colombian soccer, not counting the Colombia Cup.

SPORTS

