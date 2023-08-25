Teófilo Gutiérrez does not learn: this was his expulsion in Cali vs. millionaires video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Teofilo Gutierrez
Taken from the transmission of Win Sports +
Teofilo Gutierrez
The green attacker left his team with ten players in a key game.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
If something has been missing in the match between Deportivo Cali and Millonarios, on date 7 of the 2023-II League, it is football. Instead, there have been plenty of kicks and disputed plays.
In the midst of this context, a repeated protagonist appeared at the time of an expulsion. This is Teófilo Gutiérrez, who played an acceptable game, but once again left his team with ten players.
The action occurred in the 69th minute: Teo went to fight for a ball in a corner with Jorge Arias, a Millonarios defender. The visiting player fell to the ground and Gutiérrez couldn’t think of anything better than to step on him.
Despite being close to the action, neither the central referee, Diego Escalante, with a terrible job, nor the Oriental assistant, Kevin Agámez, considered that the play was an expulsion.
He had to call the VAR to Escalante to notify him of the action. The center-back saw the play on the screen and proceeded to send off Teo.
It was Teo’s fourth expulsion with the Cali shirt in the League and the eleventh in Colombian soccer, not counting the Colombia Cup.
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Teófilo #Gutiérrez #learn #expulsion #Cali #millionaires #video
Leave a Reply