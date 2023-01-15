Monday, January 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Teófilo Gutiérrez continues to ring, now he could wear red

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 15, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Teofilo Gutierrez

Teófilo Gutiérrez and Agustín Vuletich.

Photo:

Santiago Saldarriaga / EL TIEMPO

Teófilo Gutiérrez and Agustín Vuletich.

The Colombian striker has several local goals.

Teofilo Gutierrez It continues without defining its future. He came out of Cali and the rumors of his arrival at another team are the order of the day.

See also  Inter surprise: Barcelona are thinking of a Correa-Depay exchange

Initially, the arrival of Juan Fernando Quintero Junior excites the team’s fans, who want more.

(Piqué vs. Shakira: what was missing, Clara Chía’s father gets into the fight)
(Paulo Autuori: what happened to the face of the Atlético Nacional coach?)

At some point there was talk of the possibility of Gutiérrez returning to the club of his origins, but that would not be possible at the moment.

Of course, the possibility of an agreement has begun to be aired so that their paths meet again, without going beyond the rumor.

The same player has been in charge of feeding the illusion on his social networks, but the message was deleted moments later.

another big

Now, it is clear that ‘Teo’ is a player with a lot of billing and that any Colombian cast would like him very much.

Several are interested, but in the last few hours the option of going to the Cali America.

The player asked himself this question: “What do you think of seeing me play for Pascual dressed in red? I like those fans?”.

See also  Sergio Higuita: this was the ovation of the Colombians in Barcelona, ​​video

Wait, there is no other choice to see how the novel ends.

(Mourning: ex-soccer player dies mutilated by attack by his dogs)

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Teófilo #Gutiérrez #continues #ring #wear #red

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Simpsons: Hit & Run soundtrack available on Spotify and Apple Music

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result