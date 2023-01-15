Teófilo Gutiérrez continues to ring, now he could wear red

Teofilo Gutierrez It continues without defining its future. He came out of Cali and the rumors of his arrival at another team are the order of the day.

Initially, the arrival of Juan Fernando Quintero Junior excites the team’s fans, who want more.

At some point there was talk of the possibility of Gutiérrez returning to the club of his origins, but that would not be possible at the moment.

Of course, the possibility of an agreement has begun to be aired so that their paths meet again, without going beyond the rumor.

The same player has been in charge of feeding the illusion on his social networks, but the message was deleted moments later.

another big

Now, it is clear that ‘Teo’ is a player with a lot of billing and that any Colombian cast would like him very much.

Several are interested, but in the last few hours the option of going to the Cali America.

The player asked himself this question: “What do you think of seeing me play for Pascual dressed in red? I like those fans?”.

Wait, there is no other choice to see how the novel ends.

