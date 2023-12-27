The 2023 season ended early for Teófilo Gutiérrez. The attacker, who played with Deportivo Cali in the second semester, was not in the last two games of the semi-final home runs due to a suspension imposed on him by the Dimayor Disciplinary Committee.

Gutiérrez was suspended for four games and fined just over a million pesos.

The Committee's report indicated that Teo touched the buttocks of a woman who was a logistics member of the Ibagué stadium, at halftime of the match that his team lost 4-2 against Tolima.



“On Saturday, November 25, during the match played at the Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium in the city of Ibagué, between our Club and Deportivo Cali, an event occurred that we consider extremely serious and delicate from every point of view, the had as its protagonist the player TEOFILO ANTONIO GUTIERREZ RONCANCIO, who, as we were informed, when moving from the field of play to the visiting team's dressing room, more precisely in the dummy arranged at the entrance to the tunnel, When passing by one of the people arranged by the club for the logistics of the female match, he touched her private parts (buttocks) and slapped her,” says the complaint that Tolima presented to Dimayor.

“The abusive behavior that he repeated when he went out onto the field again once the break was over, events that were witnessed by Dimayor's media officer and by one of the operators of the company that carries out the transmission of the match, who are willing to testify to corroborate what happened,” he adds.

Why did Teófilo Gutiérrez go to the Prosecutor's Office?

This Wednesday, Gutiérrez was seen at the facilities of the Attorney General's Office of the Nation in Ibagué and although the true reason for his visit to said place is not known, it could be related to the case of sexual harassment in which he was recently involved. It should be remembered that in those days there was talk that the affected person was going to take legal action against the footballer.

The image of Teófilo Gutiérrez entering the Prosecutor's Office was made known on the X social network by the user Juan Emprendedor, who was in charge of spreading the presence of the footballer in that place.

⚽ The player Teófilo Gutiérrez came to conduct an investigation in the morning hours in the city of Ibagué for an alleged case of sexual harassment in the facilities of the @FiscaliaCol. More details about the matter are expected to be known. pic.twitter.com/WSNOY2Y7Cs — Juan Emperador 👑 (@JuanDAlvisB) December 27, 2023

Teófilo defended himself at the time and in a statement explained that he respected women and denied the accusation.

“Faced with the news that has been circulating in recent days, regarding alleged conduct on my part (…) it is important for me to clarify to public opinion that I have always professed the greatest respect for women. “Not only in the personal field, but also in the professional and sporting fields,” Gutiérrez said at the time.

For now, we will have to wait to see how this whole judicial mess ends and details of the player's visit to the Prosecutor's Office are revealed, although it should be noted that until now there is no known evidence of what Teófilo did to the woman in that match.

