Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Teófilo Gutiérrez and the look for which José Luis Chunga mocked him

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 11, 2023
in Sports
0
Teófilo Gutiérrez and the look for which José Luis Chunga mocked him

Teófilo Gutiérrez and José Luis Chunga

Teófilo Gutiérrez and José Luis Chunga

Photo:

@Abucaramanga and Colombian Soccer Federation

Teófilo Gutiérrez and José Luis Chunga

The two players met again in Sebastián Viera’s farewell match.

José Luis Chunga and Teófilo Gutiérrez shared a squad for four years at Junior de Barranquilla, in one of the most successful stages of the Tiburón club.

In that period, from 2017 to 2020, Junior won two Leagues (2018-II and 2019-I), two Super Leagues (2019 and 2020) and reached the final of the Copa Sudamericana, in which they lost against Atlético Paranaense in shots from the penalty point.

Chunga left Junior at the end of 2020 to seek continuity, after being a substitute for Sebastián Viera for six years. He went through Jaguares and Alianza Petrolera. And Teo left for Deportivo Cali in mid-2021, with whom he was champion that same semester. Today, both are without a club.

Chunga’s joke on Teo at Sebastián Viera’s farewell

The two players were part of the ‘Amigos de Viera’ team, at the farewell to the Uruguayan Junior goalkeeper, last Saturday. Viera received a tribute for his extraordinary career at the club, with 638 games played and seven titles.

The atmosphere in the dressing room of the Roberto Meléndez stadium was one of great camaraderie among the guests, the vast majority of whom had a past at the club. And in the midst of the revelry, Teo arrived with a pint that did not go unnoticed.

On their social networks, Chunga uploaded a video of Teo’s entrance to the dressing room, with a text in which he made fun of his looks.

“You know that I love you very much and admire your personality, but what about those pants? My little brother @teogutierrez_ give me your reasons. I thought you came from a mariachi band. Tell me what about those pants?”, Chunga wrote.

