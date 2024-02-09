Teofilo Gutierrez He is going through a very difficult personal moment. The striker born in the neighborhood The Chinese little girl lives days of mourning after the loss of a very close family member.

Through his official Instagram account, the 38-year-old gunner mourned the death of Nestor Collantehis father-in-law, who had a fundamental role in his life and his sports career.

Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / El Tiempo

“God bless you in his holy kingdom, father-in-law. You gave me your hand when I needed it most,” were the scorer's heartfelt words to say goodbye to his loved one.

“I will remember you for your person, father-in-law and friend”, 'Teo' added in his moving message that was accompanied by some photos with his father-in-law.

There are still no details about the death of the father of Yeimmi Collante, wife of Teófilo Gutiérrez.

Future of Teófilo Gutiérrez?

In addition to experiencing difficult moments off the playing fieldsTeófilo Gutiérrez He is still searching for a club that will open the doors for him in 2024.

Earlier this week, media Medellin indicated that 'Teo' had offered to National Athletic. However, the club denied any contact or offer.

Junior from Barranquilla, team that was the house of Theophilus During three different stages, he decided to close the door to a possible return. The leadership of the 'shark' team explained that the squad Arturo Reyes It is already complete.

Fuad Char and Teófilo Gutiérrez.

For now, Teofilo Gutierrez He remains a free agent after ending his contract with the Deportivo Cali the last December. It is not ruled out that foreign football will give him another opportunity; press reports speak of a possible interest from a team from Ecuador.

