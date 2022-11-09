The Italian Euroleague derby, back 25 years after the only previous one (1997: Milan 2-1 won in the playoffs) is the champion’s apotheosis. Milos Teodosic marks the success of Bologna with 5 all-surgical triples, a classy direction and a lot of leadership. In the wake of him come Shengelia, returned roaring from the injury, a solid Mickey and the defense minister Pajola, better than Hackett as a play of reading, able to put the dead Pangos out of rhythm. Milan has three important absences, except Shields, Baron and lastly Datome, Virtus is complete but with the riddle Belinelli playing less and less.

The match

–

The contacts are immediately hard, the pressure on the ball is high but Olimpia is hot in attack, shoots well from 2 points in approach, there is Melli who churns out 7 points in an amen while Bologna messes up a few shots and throws a couple of balls in the stands. So Milan tries the shot, also piercing Scariolo’s defense flashes with two sidereal triples from Mitrou-Long. At the first siren it is 23-12 when both teams have rotated at least 10 players each. In the second quarter Bologna pulls out the ace and who but Teodosic. The Serbian champion hits from three but above all stacks assists to kiss for his teammates, especially for Mickey’s dunks. Moral: Virtus goes up strong with a partial 14-2 surpasses with a triple from Teodosic. Here Milan loses its attack, Pangos finds a basket in the running for the 28-26 but then Bologna places a 10-1 for the +7 (29-36) stitched up by Davies and Mitrou-Long before the large number of Teodosic who s ‘i invents a triple from midfield with the help of the scoreboard: 35-39 at the break for the black V. In the second half he marks himself with a dropper then Teodosic returns to illuminate Bologna and Shengelia who goes wild with two heavy baskets, imitated by Cordinier, then Jaiteh from below combines the external +13 (40-53), Milan exhales only 6 points in this partial: at 30 ‘it is 41-53. The last set starts with a violation of 24 ”by the home team that forces Messina to call an emergency time out asking for more attention in the management of possessions and more courage to shoot. Bologna continues its race towards the maximum advantage, Mickey from the line signs the +15 (43-58) while Milan continues to waste free. Then, when everything seems already written, Mitrou-Long ignites the comeback of Milan which arrives at -6 but with 38 ”from the end Teodosic puts the seal of the phenomenon with the last triple that definitively puts Olimpia to its knees.

Milan: Mitrou-Long 13, Davies 11, Melli 9

Virtus Bologna: Teodosic 15, Mickey 14, Shengelia 12