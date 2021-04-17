The Secretary General of the Popular Party, Teodoro García Egea, chaired this Saturday, together with Fernando López Miras, a working day with the new steering committee of the PP in the Region, in which he balance of the political situation created after the failed motion of censure of PSOE and Citizens. “We have shown in Murcia that Pedro Sánchez and his thousand advisers from the Moncloa palace can be beaten,” said Pablo Casado’s ‘number two’, who affirms that this is the great lesson left by the Murcian political crisis.

García Egea stressed that in the Region «the reunification project of the Spanish center-right«, Which will continue in Madrid with the regional elections» and will end in La Moncloa «. Thus, he reiterated that “the doors of the PP are open” for those militants or sympathizers who years ago left the party to join Ciudadanos or Vox.

The secretary general encouraged to forget the episode of the motion of censure, highlighting that the Executive of López Miras has “stability for the next two years.” “We are going to focus on providing solutions to citizens and not creating problems for them,” he said. “This team takes to the streets,” announced the national leader.

In this sense, the popular ‘number two’ demanded that the Government of Spain be an independent authority that manages the distribution of European Union funds for economic recovery. «They cannot be distributed like State’s general budgets, with discretion and mistreatment of regions such as Murcia, “Garcia Egea warned. »If the Mar Menor does not deserve European funds, what project can receive them?« Asks the Secretary General.

For his part, the president of the regional government and the PP in Murcia, Fernando López Miras, thanked Teodoro García Egea for his key support from Madrid to derail the motion of censure of Diego Conesa and Ana Martínez Vidal. “The PP will be more necessary than ever in these next two years, to defend the Region from the attacks of Pedro Sánchez: from his intention to raise taxes, from his attempt to impose education and cut the Tajo-Segura Transfer.”

At the meeting were the main leaders of the regional PP, such as the new general secretary, José Miguel Luengo, and the head of Organization, Francisco Abril. The councilors of the PP in the regional government also attended, among them Marcos Ortuño, new head of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports.