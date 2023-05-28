Salomón Abeso, in a surveillance by detectives in 2018 in Madrid. Months later, the Guinean opponent suffered an attack in London. National Police

High officials of the Government of Equatorial Guinea planned to assassinate members of the opposition in exile residing in Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom, according to what a former civil guard has confessed to the Police, to whom they offered to advise and instruct the security forces and bodies of the african country. The account of this witness, to which EL PAÍS has had access, ensures that the plan was allegedly concocted by Teodoro Nguema Obiang, Teodorín, Vice President of the Government and son of the dictator, and was to be executed by two hitmen.

Francisco Javier GC, a former civil guard instructor of courses and seminars on personal defense and security, has testified before the Police as a witness in the case that is being investigated in the National Court against three senior officials of the Interior leadership of the former Spanish colony for the kidnapping and torture of four Equatoguinean opponents residing in Madrid.

The witness assured that he had been in contact with senior officials of the Government of Equatorial Guinea since February 2015, when Crisantos Obama Ondo, then representative of that country before the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), offered him contracts to advise and instruct the security forces of their country. During a meeting in Rome, they informed him of the plan designed by Teodoro Nguema Obiang to publish slander against members of the opposition in exile on social networks, and they informed him of the order to “eliminate” them.

According to Francisco Javier GC, the leader of Equatorial Guinea expressly mentioned as targets Severo Moto Nsé, a resident of Madrid and president of the Progress Party; Carlos Abaga Ayingono, who lives in Germany and chairs the National Alliance for Democratic Restoration; and to Salomón Abeso Ndong, resident in London and president of the Coalition for the Democratic Restoration of Equatorial Guinea (CORED). “These must be eliminated,” says the former civil guard who was told.

Subsequently, in May 2018, and after new contacts with members of the regime and also the opposition, he learned through people close to the Equatorial Guinean embassy in Madrid of a plan against the opponents. This plan consisted, according to his testimony, of hiring two hitmen, one Equatoguinean and the other Moroccan, to travel to Spain and “deal with them.” This newspaper has not managed to locate Crisantos Obama, until a few weeks ago ambassador to Ethiopia, to collect his testimony.

warnings fulfilled

The former agent has delivered to the police the messages he sent through Messenger to those threatened to warn them, and has recounted how he warned Salomón Abeso, president of CORED, of the danger. A few weeks later, on October 4, 2018, two gunmen machine-gunned Abeso from a motorcycle as he was leaving his London home. His son was wounded by a bullet. Three years earlier, in 2015, two Colombian hitmen had tried to assassinate opposition figure Germán Pedro Tomo in Alcorcón (Madrid) and mistakenly stabbed his brother several times, mistaking him for him. “We come to take you one by one. You are not going to meet with God, but with Obiang”, said the messages that the opponents received on their mobile phones.

Weeks before, Francisco Micha Obama, a very active member of CORED, was kidnapped in Togo along with the Italian citizen Fulgencio Obiang Esono, transferred to Equatorial Guinea and convicted, without any type of legal guarantees, for an alleged coup d’état.

Teodoro Obiang Nguema, ‘Teodorín’, son of the country’s president, on June 24, 2013. Jerome Leroy

On December 21 of the same 2015, the former civil guard Francisco Javier GC learned again of the displacement of three hitmen to Spain to attack opponents. The witness has provided the photographs and identities of the alleged murderers. The Police have compiled several complaints from opponents for threats presented in Spain.

These events coincide in time with the contract for fifteen detective offices in Madrid by a high-ranking official in the Obiang government to investigate the most active members of the opposition.

“The Executing Hand”

The statement of this witness points to Carmelo Ovono Obiang as the protagonist of these plans, didi, 44, Secretary of State for the Presidency and one of the dictator’s sons. “I have heard his name in several of the conversations in relation to the hit men sent by Teodorín affirming that didi He was the organizer of the hitmen, being considered the executing hand of the regime”, he affirms in his testimony.

didi He is being investigated at the National Court, along with two other senior officials from the Interior leadership, for the kidnapping in South Sudan and torture of four opponents of the Obiang regime. They all resided in Madrid and traveled to Juba, the capital, through deceit. One of them, Julio Obama, 61, died last January without the circumstances of his death having been clarified. None of the three investigated has offered to testify before Judge Santiago Pedraz and the prosecutor Vicente González Mota has asked the magistrate to issue a search and capture order.

The General Information Police Station indicates in a report sent to the court investigating the “death in strange circumstances” of Bachirou Baba Ngolbe, who according to the victims of the kidnapping in Juba, played a fundamental role in the deception. The agents suspect that this man would have been killed by poisoning in Yaoundé (Cameroon). His supposed death occurred after it was made public that he had requested a large sum of money from the representatives of the Equatorial Guinea embassy in Cameroon as compensation for having helped kidnap the four opponents.

For the Police, all these events respond to a “systematic and organized plan of crimes and kidnappings” by the Government of Teodoro Obiang Nguema against members of the opposition in exile.

