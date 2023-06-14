In the midst of the worrying heat wave that is whipping several Mexico statesthe high temperatures they have charged further lives. In this tragic list is a womenthat lost his life the morning of Tuesday June 13 while was exercising in Apatzingán, Michoacánbefore the dismayed look of other people who were also exercising in the place.

The unfortunate situation occurred in the Adolfo López Mateos Sports Unit from the city of apatzingan. The women He was on the track when, suddenly, he faded. Several people who were present tried to help her, while others requested help from the emergency number. soon, staff Municipal Civil Protection He arrived at the scene and, after checking the woman, confirmed that she no longer had vital signs.

People on the site rallied together in a desperate attempt to help the woman, but sadly their efforts were unsuccessful. Given her sudden death, the Michoacán State Attorney General's Office (FGE) was notified, and the experts proceeded to lift the woman's body and transfer it to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service (Semepho).

Although the first versions point to a possible heart attack or heat strokeGiven that the temperature at that time it was around 40 degrees Celsius, the authorities are awaiting forensic results to confirm the cause of death.

Hours later, local media identified the victim as Theodoraa woman of 53 years. The cause of his death has not yet been officially released.