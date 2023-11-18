“Selvaggia Lucarelli called me yesterday, she told me two things: “I’m engaged, wait a little.” Teo Mamuccari and Selvaggia Lucarelli, new ‘episode’ in the episode of Dancing with the Stars on Rai Uno. Let’s start with the jokes, yes it ends with accusations, poisons and a heavy climate.

The comedian, the main competitor of the show so far, gives rise to yet another confrontation with the juror. Lucarelli, from the first episode, takes aim at Mamuccari’s comic excesses, overflowing with jokes which – according to the journalist – make the dance overshadow. “I told Selvaggia that there is no problem, we are friends. When he leaves, very soon, he will call me”, says Mamuccari to the laughter of the audience. The juror doesn’t seem to like it too much. “When it’s her turn he’ll kill me,” says the competitor, ‘anticipating’ a very low grade.

“You almost make me tender,” says Lucarelli, provoking an immediate reaction. “I don’t accept it, I’m not your friend. I come here, I try hard to dance and I can’t be tender. Talk about dancing”, says Mamuccari. “I said 3 words and I got hit…”, says Lucarelli. “Run over? You ran over me on Sunday when Mara Venier said ‘Teo is exploding’ and you said ‘maybe he’ll explode’. Stay in your place and speak politely: if I said to a woman about you ‘maybe you’ll explode’, the complaints start”, attacks Mamuccari.

“There’s a level of aggression that I didn’t expect. I thought there was a lightness that isn’t there. We’re here having to explain a joke made 4 weeks ago on Domenica In… There’s an air that’s too heavy: I thought I could play with a comedian, but he can play with us and we can play with him. You have to stop interrupting,” says Lucarelli. “I do what I want, you are not my sister: if you have to speak, speak”, is Mamuccari’s ‘gloss’ as he tries to put the discussion to rest. In the end Selvaggia votes: 5. And the competitor apologizes: “I recognize that I made a mistake, I apologize publicly to Selvaggia. I went further”.