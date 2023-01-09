Teo Mammuccari told himself in the round in an interview with Il Messaggero. The conductor of Le Iene and judge of Tu Si Que Vales revealed some interesting backgrounds of his professional life, bringing up Maria De Filippi and Pippo Baudo.

In the interview given to the Messenger Teo Mammuccari he let himself go to important things revelations, both in personal and professional life. First of all the conductor de Le Iene said he was happy fiancé for about a year with a 30-year-old army “marshal”: a real love at first sight struck between them Teo Mammuccari he couldn’t resist.

This is a serene period for him, also given the recovered relationship with Thais Souza Wiggers, mother of his daughter Julia. From a professional point of view, however, Teo Mammuccari revealed a funny background on Maria DeFilippiadding that he received a burning disappointment from Pippo Baudo.

Teo Mammuccari: the meeting with Maria De Filippi

The success of Teo Mammuccari on Canale 5 it is also linked to Tu Si Que Vales, the show where he plays the role of judge. Mammuccari revealed that he met Maria DeFilippi during a marriage to which he had only introduced himself out of affection for a friend. Mammuccari, in fact, he had a fever and at a certain point, given the heat in the church, he approached the priest to warn him otherwise he would have passed out.

A scene that was very amusing Mary De Filippiwhich in fact after about twenty minutes called him with a proposal: to be one of the judges of Tu Si Que Vales.

Different, however, what happened with Goofy Baudo about the 2002 Dopofestival: