According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Teo Mammucari would definitely say goodbye to his role as a judge in the TV show You are worth it. In light of this, now everyone is wondering who will take his place. Let’s find out all the details together.

After definitively abandoning the management of Hyenas, now Teo Mammucari says Goodbye to his too role of judge to Tu si sue vales. But who will replace the famous conductor? To take his place will be Luciana Littizzetto.

There news has been circulated in the last few hours by Giuseppe Candela. According to statements released by the gossip expert, Luciana Littizzetto has accepted the role of judge a You are worth it and we will see it on the small screen in the next edition of the reality show.

After the farewell to HyenasThe relationship between Teo Mammucari and Mediaset there has been more and more complicated. It was the conductor himself who spoke on the matter. In detail he said:

Davide (Parenti ed) has quarreled with all the conductors that exist. I’m not saying it but the newspapers. But I didn’t argue with him. I hadn’t actually signed the contract for this year’s edition yet, so I took the opportunity and the lack of enthusiasm I felt to go and talk to him.

On that occasion Teo Mammucari had thrown a provocation towards the programme. These had been hers words: