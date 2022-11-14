“Put that phone down now, because as we continue to investigate, we’re going to find out that this guy cheated on his first communion.” Nobody like Teo Lozano could turn the journalistic work of lifting the rugs into an adventure in which the task of asking and cross-examining, searching for and looking at papers, intuition, vertigo and laughter were combined with such art that you ended up exhausted but happy. Teo died last Sunday in Madrid at the age of 62 after a long professional career that led him to Atresmedia, where he was deputy director of Current Affairs Programs. He was born in Valencia, studied Philosophy and, following the love of his life, Mercedes Ferrer, a pharmacist from Bronchales, appeared in Aragón willing to start journalism with a vocation for “raising news” like few I have been able to find.

I was fortunate to meet him very soon, without finishing my degree yet. We coincided in Teruel: he on TVE, me on RNE, the two signing together in the Aragonese edition of Diary 16, two rookie journalists willing to drink to the last drop of the epic of journalism in a capital that has had to vindicate itself by fighting for its existence. To a large extent, the kind of journalists that we have been since then was forged in that hand in hand in which we celebrated placing our stories in the national editions of our media as an epic. Without truce, without rest, without concessions, with the illusion of first-timers and the demand to live up to the professional myths that we admired and shared with a naivety that protected us from cynicism, which is usually the poor and abject brother of irony.

His gaze was wide-angle: today a scam, tomorrow the transhumance of the shepherds of the Sierra de Albarracín. The duo was ephemeral: good things don’t last long, but he was always there, encouraging, demanding, applauding, aware of everything. He never exhausted his passion for research. Neither his voracity as a reader, nor his curiosity, nor his humor, nor that grace to ease the most devilish situation. His subsequent teams have been able to enjoy it until today; We friends always repeat those hilarious phrases that followed his “what a ball”, that enthusiasm that reappeared when he or any of us could tell something that no one had told before.