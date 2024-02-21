Teofilo Gutierrez It is one of the topics of conversation in the Colombian Professional Football (FPC). The gunner born in the neighborhood The Chinese little girl He finds himself without a club at the beginning of the season and knocks on the doors of several teams to avoid being left without activity.

It may be of interest to you: Tremor in Bayern Munich would affect Luis Díaz's Liverpool: Tuchel leaves the bench

The 38-year-old was linked to several teams in Colombia. In recent weeks, there was talk of his possible arrival at a second division club: Llaneros and Real Cartagena They were running as candidates to obtain their services.

Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / El Tiempo

Once Caldas is a real option for Teo

EL TIEMPO confirmed that Teofilo Gutierrez is in talks with Once Caldas to wear white in this Colombian League. Player and club have not reached any contractual agreement, but there are approaches and the dialogues continue.

To reach the 'white, white' of ManizalesTeófilo will wear the fourth shirt in Colombia, after his time in Junior de Barranquilla, Atlético Bucaramanga and Deportivo Cali.

In addition, it would form a lethal duo with Dayro Morenowho is close to breaking Sergio Galván Rey's record as top scorer in the history of the Colombian Professional Soccer.

Photo: Twitter: @ABucaramanga

What happened to Real Cartagena?

According to the journalist's information Rafa Guerra, There were chances that the heroic city cadre would stay with the experienced gunner. Initially, the communicator tells that the arrival of Teo It will be an important financial effort, but the figure asked of the attacker is manageable for the club.

“I knew the amount he initially charged Teo to come to Royal Cartagena and the one that is now charging is much less. I thought it was a more scandalous figure, but if what they told me is really what they are asking for, I see it as very viable to reach the Let's hope team,” she mentioned.

Read here: Is Sebastián Villa returning to the League? Leave an exciting message that stirs up rumors

Then, he specified that, if an issue is resolved, which has nothing to do with economic matters, the arrival of the footballer could occur. “There is a situation that I knew about and I am not authorized to say it, but if it can be solved, I think that Teo would arrive at Real Cartagena In the least, I repeat, everyone's intention is to bring him in, but there is an issue that, if handled, will most likely reach the team,” he concluded.

Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / El Tiempo

However, this information was denied by the Colombian striker. Teo He sent a message on his official Instagram account in which he said: “Don't be fooled by false rumors.”

While in the Vbar Snailexplained that part of the directive of the Royal Cartagena Yes, he wanted the striker, but another party did not contemplate his signing. “No one on the board is considering and no one has contacted the issue of Teo Gutierrez for the team,” explained journalist Giovanni Cárdenas.

You can also read: Dani Alves is summoned to court in Barcelona: he could receive his final sentence

While getting equipment, Teofilo Gutierrez He continues to exercise at his home in Barranquilla so as not to lose his physical condition and is waiting for a tempting offer, either in Colombia or the outside.

Photo: Twitter: @ABucaramanga

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

More news in EL TIEMPO