Teofilo Gutierrez He has not mincing words. When she speaks, she does it face-to-face, without anesthesia. This time he was approached upon his arrival in Barranquilla, before the game between Junior and Deportivo Cali this Friday.

Teo defends Chino

Teo was consulted about the indiscipline history of his teammate on the Cali squad, Chino Sandoval, and he defended him with authority.

“Well, he’s a professional. And Cali is more rumba than Barranquilla…“Teo began.

“Sometimes we don’t take advantage of the talent we have because of two or three stupid people who talk“We don’t respect what the players give to the club… We have to respect the coastal player more and give him the best so that Junior and the National Team are where they need to be, we already missed a World Cup…” he added.

On the specific issue of Sandoval’s indiscipline, Teo said: “Everyone has had indiscipline, even Maradona. We have all had ups and downs, we have made mistakes, but football is played in a roundabout way… Brazilians always go to the World Cup and so does Argentina…”.

Finally, he commented: “The Chinese is a professional, a great teammate, a great player. Different ones are rare and not all teams have them.”

How is ‘El Chino’ Sandoval behaving? Teófilo Gutiérrez responded in an extensive interview after arriving in Barranquilla for the Junior vs. Deportivo Cali. He doesn’t miss it. Here’s a preview. pic.twitter.com/MVSKanodc3 — Deportes El Heraldo (@DeportesEH) October 6, 2023

Sandoval left Junior de Barranquilla in the middle of the first semester after being involved in indiscipline issues and after being expelled from the team.

