Monday, January 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Teo Gutiérrez: with this action he was expelled on the first date

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 24, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Teo Gutierrez

Teo was expelled on the first date.

Teo was expelled on the first date.

The player saw the red card in Cali’s debut of the season.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.
See also  Covid: WHO says that omicron can mean the end of the pandemic in Europe

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Teo #Gutiérrez #action #expelled #date

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

US orders families of embassy staff in Ukraine to leave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.