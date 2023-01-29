Monday, January 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

‘Teo’ Gutiérrez: the scandalous demands of Unión Magdalena

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 29, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Teofilo Gutierrez

Teófilo Gutiérrez and Agustín Vuletich.

Photo:

Santiago Saldarriaga / EL TIEMPO

Teófilo Gutiérrez and Agustín Vuletich.

The striker is still without a team.

Although it was said that it was a fact according to the agreement of Teofilo Gutierrez to reinforce Unión Magdalena, the signing “fell off” and what used to be given as a fact is now “very difficult.”

Apparently, according to journalistic versions, the player would have initially asked for a salary of 100 million pesos per month, an offer from which the Samario team would be far from: it is said that they offered him 25 million plus extra money but that the player did not accept those terms .

See also  Terrible accidents at the British Moto GP prize, videos

(Chilling: this is how the player’s leg was broken in Australia, video)
(Dani Alves: they reveal compelling evidence that puts him against the wall, video)

Now, in the Junior A Un Click program, Illera assured that it was just one of the curious and expensive demands of the attacker to stamp his signature.

Impossible

According to the version, Téofilo had also requested a piece of land in Santa Marta to build a building facing the sea, in addition to the use of one of the personal yachts and even the helicopter that belongs to the Dávila family, owner of the Unión Magdalena.

Faced with these demands, the club’s managers would have initially withdrawn from the negotiation, although it is said that there is still a possibility of an agreement that the player would be analyzing, although the actual terms are not known.

The truth is that Teófilo is still without a club, that the other option he would have is that of Atlético Bucaramanga, although nothing has crystallized yet either, and that with the League going and he wasting time training and adapting to a new club, when he already He is 37 years old, he is giving advantages.

See also  F1 | Here are the Pirelli compounds for the Barcelona tests

(Nairo Quintana: the truth of the alleged ban on teams in Europe, according to experts)
(Piqué and Shakira: Clara Chía is caught in a drugstore, pregnant? Video)

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Teo #Gutiérrez #scandalous #demands #Unión #Magdalena

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ancelotti brakes again: Madrid do not break through with Real Sociedad, Barça at +5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result