‘Teo’ Gutiérrez: the scandalous demands of Unión Magdalena

Although it was said that it was a fact according to the agreement of Teofilo Gutierrez to reinforce Unión Magdalena, the signing “fell off” and what used to be given as a fact is now “very difficult.”

Apparently, according to journalistic versions, the player would have initially asked for a salary of 100 million pesos per month, an offer from which the Samario team would be far from: it is said that they offered him 25 million plus extra money but that the player did not accept those terms .

Now, in the Junior A Un Click program, Illera assured that it was just one of the curious and expensive demands of the attacker to stamp his signature.

Impossible

According to the version, Téofilo had also requested a piece of land in Santa Marta to build a building facing the sea, in addition to the use of one of the personal yachts and even the helicopter that belongs to the Dávila family, owner of the Unión Magdalena.

Faced with these demands, the club’s managers would have initially withdrawn from the negotiation, although it is said that there is still a possibility of an agreement that the player would be analyzing, although the actual terms are not known.

The truth is that Teófilo is still without a club, that the other option he would have is that of Atlético Bucaramanga, although nothing has crystallized yet either, and that with the League going and he wasting time training and adapting to a new club, when he already He is 37 years old, he is giving advantages.

