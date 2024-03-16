Teófilo Gutiérrez lives a new present in category B of Colombian football, as a forward for Real Cartagena, a club he joined after leaving the club. Deportivo Cali.

Teo has an extensive career, which has led him to play abroad and wear the Colombian National Team shirt.

However, his last memory with the national team is not the most satisfactory. In a recent interview the forward, who holds nothing back, made controversial statements.

Teo Gutierrez. Photo:MIGUEL SCHINCAROL Share

Teo stated that his not going to the 2018 World Cup in Russia had to do with differences that led him not to attend.

In an interview with DSports, Teo revealed: “I think I didn't go more than anything because of problems that I didn't like within the National Team, and some already know,” said Teo.

Later, the forward expressed: “Later it became a party, anyone went to the National Team… When they told me 'if I went to the World Cup in Russia, you have to do this'. I don't like things being imposed on me because “I have respect for the group, for my teammates and the country. I'm not going to go because I have to give something.”

Colombia's coach Jose Pekerman (3rdL) speaks during a training session on June 18, 2018 at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk during the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament. Photo:Jack Guez / AFP Share

In 2018 the Colombia selection It was directed by the Argentine coach Nestor Pekermanwhich led the team to two World Cups in a row.

SPORTS

More sports news