Teofilo Gutierrez He ended 2023 in the League in controversy after the episode in which he was involved for touching a woman's buttocks in the match between Tolima and Deportivo Cali, on November 25 in Ibagué. Novel that seems to have its end.

The Committee's report indicated at that time that Teo touched the buttocks of a woman who was a logistics member of the Ibagué stadium, at halftime of the match that his team lost 4-2 against Tolima.

“On Saturday, November 25, during the match played at the Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium in the city of Ibagué, between our Club and Deportivo Cali, an event occurred that we consider extremely serious and delicate from every point of view, the had as its protagonist the player TEOFILO ANTONIO GUTIERREZ RONCANCIO, who, as we were informed, when moving from the field of play to the visiting team's dressing room, more precisely in the dummy arranged at the entrance to the tunnel, when passing by a of the people arranged by the club for the logistics of the female match, touched her private parts (buttocks) by slapping her,” says the complaint that Tolima presented to Dimayor.

“The abusive behavior that he repeated when he went out onto the field again once the break was over, events that were witnessed by the Dimayor media officer and by one of the operators of the company that carries out the transmission of the match, who are willing to testify to corroborate what happened,” he adds.

Teo, in the Prosecutor's Office

Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

This Wednesday, Gutiérrez was seen at the facilities of the Attorney General's Office of the Nation of Ibagué and although the true reason for his visit to that place was not known, it was assumed that it was related to the sexual harassment case in which he was recently involved. It should be remembered that in those days there was talk that the affected person was going to take legal action against the footballer.

Teófilo defended himself at the time and in a statement explained that he respected women and denied the accusation.

“Faced with the news that has been circulating in recent days, regarding alleged conduct on my part (…) it is important for me to clarify to public opinion that I have always professed the greatest respect for women. “Not only in the personal field, but also in the professional and sporting fields,” Gutiérrez said at the time.

Teo's statement

Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Well, this Thursday the soccer player himself issued a new official statement in which he expressed the current situation with the woman and clarified that a conciliation agreement was reached.

“The purpose of this statement is to inform public opinion that today conciliation proceedings before the Attorney General's Office of the Nation with Mrs. Leidy Lorena Urregowhere we agreed to reconcile our differences that arose on November 25 of this year at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium in the city of Ibagué,” the statement says.

He adds: “We decided to make our position known through this medium, in order to avoid further damage, continue with our activities and not affect our good name and integrity.”

PABLO ROMERO

Sports

