The comedian and television host Sergio Verduzco, known in the artistic world as bananahas faced a great deal of controversy for a joke he made about the femicide of the young Debanhi Escobar, an event that occurred in Monterrey, Nuevo León state, Mexico, and that shocked the entire country. What happened? During a show, she made reference to this fact and the drought in that state in the north of the Mexican Republic.

“One, two, three for Debanhi, who is in the cistern. Where was Debanhi from? Monterrey, how did she die? Drowned, in Monterrey, where there is no water,” said Platanito. The video went viral on social networks and caused a whole controversy. Previously, the comedian Franco Escamilla came out in defense of his colleague and now, Teo González, one of the most recognized comedians in Mexico, gave his opinion on what has happened with Sergio Verduzco.

“The Ponytailed Comedian”62 years old and originally from León, Guanajuato, in an interview for the “De primera mano” program of Imagen Televisión, he mentioned respecting the ways and styles of his fellow comediansHowever, personally He doesn’t do that kind of comedy that characterizes Platanito.

“My comedy is like more familiar, more light, when I touch on themes like this, lurid, I don’t give it a name or surname, nor do I talk about something specific, I try to ridicule myself and my characters, because I think of that tragedy.”

In addition, Teo Gonzalez He stated that maturity makes you understand that There are certain topics that it is better not to touch. “If you tell a joke about something, it doesn’t take you less than a minute and here (pointing to the head) there is material to last 15 hours, in the end it’s not worth it, remove it, I personally don’t do it or try to don’t do it”.

On the other hand, Mario Escobar and Dolores Bazaldúa, Debanhi’s parents, filed a complaint with the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (CONAPRED), against Platanitoclarifying that they do not want the comedian to be imprisoned, much less are they seeking compensation, simply, the complaint was made so that there would be a record and no one would re-victimize them or other people in their same situation.

Let’s remember that This is not the first time that Platanito has caused controversy and outrage for his comedy. A few years ago, she did a joke about the tragedy of the ABC nursery in Hermosillo, Sonora. In a fire, 49 children died and 106 were injured, all between five months and five years of age.

In one of his shows, he mentioned that Michael Jackson had died of despair, “because they burned down a nursery there in Sonora, don’t make fun of the pastor, poor kids, apart from that there is no nursery anymore, now they have opened a little shop called ‘Kentucky fried children (Kentucky Fried Children)'”. In that joke, Platanito made reference to the allegations of alleged child sexual abuse that “The King of Pop” faced.