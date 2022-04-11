On date 15 of the Opening Tournament of the First A of Colombia, the Deportivo Cali who has Teo Gutiérrez as the top figure and who beat Boca Juniors in his Copa Libertadores 2022 debut, received Junior from Barranquilla.
In a match not suitable for the faint of heart, they equalized 1 to 1 and the leading role was taken by both the former River and Miguel Borgiafigure of the opponent, who received some harsh words from the striker who also knew how to wear the Racing Club and Rosario Central jerseys, among others.
The forward of the sugar team was replaced 18 minutes into the complement and that’s when he had a verbal exchange with the other attacker, who could not contribute to Colombia’s qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
“You screwed up in the Qualifiers, bastard”, Teo yelled at Borja, and the official broadcast captured it perfectly: the former Palmeiras man scored four goals in 9 games, but had key wasted plays like the one against Argentina in which he couldn’t against Dibu Martínez.
In the third minute of addition, Borja tied his team and at least was able to overcome the bad moment that Teo Gutiérrez gave him, in an image that quickly traveled through social networks.
#Teo #exploded #Borja #middle #match #screwed #Qualifiers
Leave a Reply