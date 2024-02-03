Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/03/2024 – 10:10

The São Paulo Municipal Secretariat for Human Rights and Citizenship (SMDHC) will maintain, throughout Carnival, 11 tents to welcome victims of sexual harassment, LGBTQIA+phobia and racism. Points have been available since this Saturday (3), pre-carnival date.

The tents will be open from 10am to 7pm and will be next to the medical aid stations and accompanied by a mobile unit. Support teams, dressed in hot pink t-shirts, will circulate between the blocks and give instructions to revelers on how to proceed if they are harassed or harassed and, if necessary, direct them to specialized assistance.

The structure is part of the Protocolo Não se Cale campaign, to combat harassment and sexual harassment. The campaign will be disseminated in street blocks and among revelers at the Sambadrome.

At the Sambódromo, the secretariat team will be present every day, from the Access Group parade, this Saturday, to the champions parade, on the 17th.

With a tent in the site's service corridor, the team on duty will have the support of the Guardiã Maria da Penha program, from the municipality's Civil Guard, and will ensure that the person assisted can reach a vehicle if travel is necessary. In addition, sound warnings will be broadcast between parades with instructions and informative posters will be placed in strategic locations. During the samba school parade, between one performance and another, banners will be displayed with messages that reinforce the discourse around respect for women and diversity.

During the carnival period, bracelets will also be distributed to the public to identify children, to make it easier to locate them if they become lost from their guardians. If an adult goes missing, the Family Locator and Missing Persons Division service may also be called.

See the locations where the tents will be:

South Zone

Obelisk (Rua Abílio Soares with Praça Eisenhower) on all pre-, carnival and post-carnival days.

R. Laguna (between R. Bragança Paulista and R. Castro Verde) on the 3rd, 4th, 17th and 18th.

center

Shopping Light (Rua Xavier de Toledo and Viaduto do Chá) on all pre, carnival and post days.

West Zone

Av. Henrique Schaumann (Corner with Rua Arthur Azevedo) on all pre-, carnival and post-carnival days.

Av. Faria Lima (corner of Rua Santa Justina) on the 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th.

Av. Marquês de São Vicente (in front of the Labor Forum) on the 3rd, 4th, 12th, 13th, 17th and 18th.

Rua dos Pinheiros (in front of Praça Portugal) on the 4th.

Av. Paulo VI (R. Ministro de Godoy with Av. Sumaré) on the 10th, 11th, 13th and 17th.

North Zone

Largo da Matriz de Nossa Senhora do Ó (in front of the Matriz viewpoint) on the 11th.

East zone

R. Alvinópolis, 2,971 on the 3rd.

Serra de Tape Square on the 18th.