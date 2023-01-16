Pecco Bagnaia’s world championship triumph in the last MotoGP season ended the abstinence from titles that had lasted since 2009 for Italian riders in the premier class of the MotoGP championship. The last Italian centaur to establish himself in the top class before the rider from Chivasso had been obviously Valentino Rossi, who with Yamaha had conquered the ninth title of his legendary career managing to prevail in the Yamaha internal derby with the then young Spanish talent Jorge Lorenzo. The Doctor then continued his career on two wheels until 2021 without however reaching the coveted goal of tenth title. A regret, that of missing double digits, which is perhaps the only one in the #46’s career.

This was confessed by Rossi himself, now concentrated full-time on his second career, that of an endurance racing driver, in the course of an interview given to the German site Motorsport-Total. Rossi has seen twice during his very long MotoGP adventure shade a title on the wool thread, in the last race of the season. The first time happened in 2006, when in Valencia a crash from him gave Nicky Hayden the only world title of his career on a silver platter. Certainly, however, the most painful wound for Rossi is that of 2015, when Jorge Lorenzo took his revenge by also exploiting the sensational explosion, in Malaysia, of the Rossi-Marquez rivalryreal turning point of that season finale.

“To be honest, I don’t regret anything, at least in the sense of a decision I’ve made – explained the former Yamaha centaur – Certain, the period with Ducati was difficult for me – added Rossi, reflecting on the disastrous 2011 and 2012 years lived with the Borgo Panigale team – but it was a big challenge. Me, as an Italian rider, on an Italian motorbike. If we had won, we would have made history“. It was Rossi’s designated heir, Pecco Bagnaia, who succeeded in this enterprise. The 43-year-old from Tavullia, on the other hand, remains displeasure for that tenth World Cup that he only missed. “I’m a bit sad not to have won the tenth title – admitted Rossi in conclusion – mainly because I think I deserved it, according to my level and my speed. Twice I lost it in the last race of the season. I deserved it”.