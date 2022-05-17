The Giro d’Italia continues with the tenth stage after a rest day. The peloton will cycle 196 kilometers from Pescara to Jesi. There are three climbs of the fourth category along the way. Opportunities for early escapees? Or will it be a sprint? Mathieu van der Poel is in any case promising. Follow the developments here from start (12.20 pm) to finish (around 5.15 pm)!

#Tenth #Giro #stage #rest #day #opportunities #adventurers #sprinters #climbers #legs