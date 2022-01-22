Willem II was unable to put an end to the long series of defeats on Saturday evening. At home, Fred Grim’s team lost 0-1 to FC Twente. Michal Sadílek shot Ron Jans’ team to fourth place, after AZ (0-0 against Cambuur) and Vitesse (1-3 against FC Groningen) dropped points tonight.











Fred Grim's team started the season well, but has now lost the last ten league matches. Willem II played compact and with a fighting spirit against FC Twente, which meant that they continued to participate in the match for a long time. The first chance was for the visitors. Ricky van Wolfswinkel seemed to be taking care of the 0-1 fairly quickly, but the bet went over the bar via a leg from Derrick Owusu. In the second part of the first half, FC Twente saw two goals disallowed. First Daan Rots hit the mark and it took the VAR a long time to confirm the linesman's flag signal; ten minutes later, Van Wolfswinkel was called back for a foul on Willem II goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther before Manfred Ugalde shot the ball over the line.

But Willem II still fell behind after a corner that was deflected. The ball eventually landed at the feet of Michal Sadílek, who struck hard and low: 0-1. Precisely a goal from the player who was actually suspended, but appealed against it and was therefore allowed to participate in Tilburg.

Just before half time Willem II finally got a good chance. Elton Kabangu was sent deep and lunged diagonally; Jeffrey de Lange – the replacement for the injured Lars Unnerstall – managed to convert the hard shot into a corner.

FC Twente also remained the dominant party in the second half, but as long as it was ‘only’ 0-1, there remained hope in the hearts of Tilburg. After barely an hour of play, Van Wolfswinkel could have decided the game prematurely, but the attacker headed wide.

Immediately afterwards Fred Grim made his first substitution; Argyris Kampetsis came in for Max Svensson. Slowly but surely Willem II came more often in the opponent's half and even managed to put pressure on him now and then, but there were no great scoring opportunities.

In the final phase, FC Twente coach Ron Jans still had the luxury of bringing in Virgil Misidjan and Vaclav Cerny. Fred Grim did not see a single attacker on his reserve bench with whom he could add extra strength to the final offensive.

Thus it remained 0-1 in Tilburg and it will have to happen in the remaining fourteen games for Willem II. At Twente, Ramiz Zerrouki came in fifteen minutes before the end, after the talented midfielder experienced a very disappointing African Cup with Algeria. The defending champion took only one point in the group stage in Cameroon.

Willem II lost a match in the Eredivisie for the 719th time, a record it still shares with rival NAC Breda. In two weeks Willem II will play at home against RKC Waalwijk, a week later the away game awaits at Sparta.



© Pro Shots / Remko Kool



© Frank Laracker / DCI Media





