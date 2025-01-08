He Real Betis He already knows that his rival in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey will be FC Barcelona. The draw held today at the Las Rozas Football City has led to a match in which the Green and Whites will face the Blaugranas in a single match between January 14 and 16 at the Montjuïc stadium. There will be VAR and semi-automatic offside and it is one of the four confrontations between First Division teams in this round. In the current league campaign, both teams have already faced each other, at the Benito Villamarín, with the final result of 2-2 thanks to Assane’s goal in extra time. In the Cup Beticos and Barcelona fans have faced each other in nine qualifying rounds, of which the Verdiblancos passed in four.

The most recent precedent in this competition was the quarter-final match between both teams, in a double match, with the Betis in the Second Division under the command of Pepe Mel. Then the Heliopolitans fell 5-0 in the first leg but completed an exciting night by beating Guardiola’s Barcelona 3-1 at the Villamarín, with great performances from Jorge Molina, Rubén Castro and the entire team.

The duel between Betis and Barcelona in a higher round was in the final of the 1996-97 season, when the green and white lost 3-2 in a very exciting final at the Santiago Bernabéu that had to go to extra time. Before, Betis had managed to eliminate Cruyff’s Barcelona in the 1993-94 season, being in the Second Division, in a quarterfinal tie that began with 0-0 in Heliópolis and ended with 0-1 in the Camp Nou with that goal and subsequent shout from the Galician striker Juanito.

Betis also passed in the quarterfinals of the 1984-85 campaign when they won 3-1 at home and lost 2-1 in Barcelona. The previous precedent was in 58-59 when Barcelona beat Heliópolis 0-6 in the first leg and ruled in the second leg 4-3 in the quarter-final match. In the same round the duel took place at 33-34 when Betis lost 2-0 in the first leg but came back with a resounding 4-0 in the second leg. In the previous campaign, 32-33, Betis won in Barcelona 1-2 and tied in Seville 2-2. In 1929-30, the one who overcame this crossing, in the round of 16, was Barcelona by drawing 1-1 in Heliópolis and winning 2-0 in their fiefdom. And the first cup confrontation between the two was in the 1926-27 quarterfinals when Barcelona won the first match 4-1 and Betis did the same in the second 1-0. A tiebreaker had to be played in Madrid days after the Catalan team won 1-0.









In addition, Betis faced Barcelona in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup of 2023 in Saudi Arabia in a duel that ended with a 2-2 draw to fall in the penalty shootout.