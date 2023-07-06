Genoa – The “Don Gallo and the old city” project – funded by the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation that began in the pre-Covid era – reaches its conclusion today thanks to the publication of a multimedia app who wishes to tell how the message of the street priest is still alive, despite the fact that they are celebrated today 10 years since the death of Don Andrea Gallo. The Community of San Benedetto al Porto reports it in a note.

The goal was to arrange and enhance the Don Andrea Gallo historical archive, through the development of a multimedia App – today downloadable on digital platforms by searching for “Piazza Don Gallo”, so that Don Gallo’s message is contemporary not only in its contents (that already is) but also in its tools. – explains the Community of San Benedetto al Porto – To develop the multimedia App, an expert archivist was involved and an in-depth analysis of the corpus of the Don Gallo archive was carried out – donated to the Community of San Benedetto and managed by the Ansaldo Foundation.

The App is designed for those visiting the square or for those preparing to do so and is structured on three themes: “Everyone’s Square” which contains information on the square, its history and the day it was named after Don Gallo, historical notes on the neighborhood and more recent evidence of the activities that today make it a lively square; “Don Gallo, street priest” it is the section that tells the story of the life of Don Andrea Gallo, told through the testimony of the people who were close to him and also through videos and texts written by him; “Don Gallo is us” instead he wants to help spread his message through the testimonies of meeting with many people who knew him, starting from the Community of San Benedetto to get to writers, directors and singers.

The development of the App saw the collaboration of the Community of San Benedetto al Porto – project leader – with Condiviso Ett Spa and the Fabrizio de André Foundation onlus.

You can download the app on the site: https://sanbenedetto.org/app-don-gallo/