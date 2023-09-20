Genoa – “In the late afternoon today (Wednesday 20 September) they were 17 migrants transferred from the Voltri tent city to be relocated to other structures in the city area – The Genoese White Cross, which manages the reception point, says in a statement – ​​The line adopted is to reduce the guests’ stay in the temporary area to a minimum, encouraging their relocation to reception facilities. The arrival of 12 migrants from Trapani is scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday 21 September): they will be hosted in the areas of former Costaguta shipyards which can currently contain a maximum of 60 people, all men, divided into 10 tents”. The management of guests in the area is entrusted to the Genoese White Cross, which operates under the coordination of the Prefecture of Genoa.

“In an emergency and constantly evolving context – they conclude from the White Cross – the good news of the day is represented by a resident who showed up at the camp this morning offering focaccia for all the guests”.