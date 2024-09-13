VOn Thursday, Venezuela called the Spanish ambassador in Caracas, Ramón Santos, for consultations. in response to statements by Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles, who called the government of Nicolás Maduro a “dictatorship” during a book presentation in Madrid.

According to Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil, the ambassador must appear at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this Friday at the request of the Chavista Executive, which considers that Robles’ statements “point to a deterioration of relations between the two countries.”

According to Gil, Maduro’s government also called its ambassador accredited to Spain, Gladys Gutiérrez, for consultation, although he did not specify whether the appointment was for the same date on which Santos must appear at the Foreign Ministry.

Gil also reported that he summoned the Spanish ambassador in Caracas, Ramón Santos, “to appear” on Friday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and He described Robles’ words as “insolent, interventionist and rude.”

Minister Robles stated, after the arrival of the standard-bearer of the largest Venezuelan opposition coalition, Edmundo González Urrutia, to Spain – where he requested asylum considering that he was suffering political and judicial persecution in Venezuela – that What the Caribbean country’s government is doing to “many” anti-Chavez supporters is “unacceptable and unacceptable.”

Tensions between Spain and Caracas rise

Tension in Spanish-Venezuelan relations increased in recent days after Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia arrived in Spain on Sunday to request asylum after a month in hiding in his country.

On Wednesday, at the request of the conservative opposition, the Spanish Congress of Deputies called on Pedro Sánchez’s government to recognise González Urrutia as the winner of the July 28 elections against Maduro.

To which the President of the Venezuelan Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, responded by proposing to break diplomatic, consular and commercial ties.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez receives Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid. Photo:Pool Moncloa. EFE

“Let all representatives of the delegation of the government of the Kingdom of Spain and all the consulates and all the consuls leave here and we will bring our own people from there!” Rodríguez cried.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares did not imitate his Venezuelan counterpart’s calls for consultations, describing them as “sovereign decisions.”

We work to have the best possible relations with the brotherly people of Venezuela.

“I have done so on several occasions, and calling for consultations are sovereign decisions of each state and therefore there is nothing to comment on,” he told public radio RNE on Friday.

“What I can tell you is that we are working to have the best possible relations with the brotherly people of Venezuela,” Albares added.

When asked if he shared the opinion of his colleague, Minister Robles, Albares declined to comment.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs is not a professor of Constitutional Law or a political scientist. And of course, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs are the last person who should be making any kind of adjectives,” explained the head of Spanish diplomacy.

Albares also spoke out about the parliamentary proposal promoted by the conservative Popular Party (PP), to recognize Edmundo González as the legitimate president of Venezuela, and He described the party’s stance as “crazy, hasty and irresponsible.”

“We are asking that the (electoral) records be made public,” the minister stressed, “so that the will democratically expressed by Venezuelans on July 28 is known and put into practice.”

José Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain. Photo:Nestor Gomez / The Time

Sánchez’s government does not recognise Maduro’s victory in the elections, nor that of his rival, and has insisted, in line with the European position, on demanding that the electoral records be published, which the opposition claims prove his victory.

On Thursday, the socialist Pedro Sánchez received González Urrutia at the La Moncloa palace, the seat of the presidency in Madrid, and assured that “Spain continues to work in favor of democracy, dialogue and the fundamental rights of the brotherly people of Venezuela.”

It is estimated that around 280,000 Venezuelans live in Spain, including several opposition leaders. The figure does not include those with dual nationality.

Protests in Madrid call for recognition of Edmundo González as Venezuela's president-elect. Photo:AFP

The escalation with Spain coincides with Washington’s announcement of sanctions against 16 officials, including the president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Caryslia Rodríguez, as well as electoral authorities and members of the military high command and intelligence services.

According to the United States, which is also demanding detailed scrutiny of the Venezuelan presidential election, these officials “prevented a transparent electoral process and the publication of accurate election results.”

The Venezuelan government condemned the measure, which it described as a “rude act” to “ingratiate itself with a political class that has resorted to fascist and violent practices to unsuccessfully overthrow Bolivarian democracy.”