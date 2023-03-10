NABLUS, West Bank — After a violent Palestinian uprising against Israel subsided nearly two decades ago, Abu Abdallah, then a Palestinian militia leader, put away his assault rifle and became a public servant in Nablus.

When Israeli troops raided the Palestinian city late last month, Abu Abdallah, now 42, lent that rifle to a group of Palestinian hitmen 20 years his junior who were locked in a four-hour gun battle with the soldiers. He was part of the conflict for the first time in years — one of several ex-combatants who returned to the fight that day, he said.

“We have this feeling that we need to do our duty,” said Abu Abdallah, who asked to be identified by code name to avoid legal repercussions.

For years, the Palestinian Authority, which runs cities in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, worked with Israel to keep Palestinian militias under relative control, hoping that building trust with Israeli leaders would persuade them to allow the formation of a Palestinian state. But the Authority’s grip is waning as hopes of statehood are all but dashed.

Younger hitmen have become increasingly active in the past year as frustration grows with the consolidation of Israeli settlements in the territory and attacks by settlers. They are mounting more armed attacks against Israeli soldiers and citizens, and opening fire much more frequently during Israeli raids on their towns.

Most prominent among them is a new group, the Lions’ Den — the target of the Israeli raid on Nablus last month. His support is growing even as his ranks have dwindled due to members killed and arrests — from 60 at his peak in September to between 10 and 30 now, according to various estimates. Deadly violence in the West Bank has risen sharply in 2023, and polls show both Palestinians and Israeli Jews feel the region is on the brink of an intifada, or Palestinian national uprising, for the first time since the most recent subsided in 2005.

The Lions’ Den has been responsible for much of the rise in violence. In 2022, there were 61 shooting attacks, including one fatal, against Israeli soldiers and citizens in and around Nablus, compared to just three in 2020, according to Israeli records.

These attacks have sparked an escalating Israeli military campaign. More than 60 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank this year, the deadliest start of any year this century in the region, according to Palestinian officials.

Signs of support for violent resistance—and, in particular, the Lions’ Den—are found all over Nablus.

Among Palestinians across the West Bank and Gaza Strip, more than half would support an intifada and more than 7 in 10 support the Lions’ Den, a poll found in December. And gunmen from the Lions’ Den think he’s started an uprising.

“We are already in an intifada,” said a 24-year-old fighter in Nablus.

“An intifada without the Palestinian Authority,” added a second fighter, 25.

By: PATRICK KINGSLEY and HIBA YAZBEK